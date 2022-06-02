By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 11:39

BREAKING: Protestors detained by police after breaching security at Queen's jubilee. Image: @RebelsAnimal/ Twitter

PROTESTORS have been detained by police after the Queen’s Jubilee parade suffered a security breach on Thursday, June 2.

Four male protestors were tackled to the floor by police after breaking through barriers at The Mall ahead of the Queen’s guard ahead of the Trooping of the Colour jubilee ceremony.

Two of the men were detained by police according to reports. Footage from Sky News showed one man wearing a crown as he was cuffed by Met Police officers.

While another was dragged away by police as shocked onlookers awaited the royals.

According to the Daily Mail, the protestors belong to the Animal Rebellion activist group, who were spotted carrying ‘Reclaim Royal Land’ placards.

Some of them have accused the monarchy of having a ‘Royal disregard for all life’, according to the Metro.

Protesters are carried away by police after interrupting the start of Trooping the Colour.#PlatinumJubilee latest: https://t.co/oEpDBmxlOz 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/34oWJBHR4P — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 2, 2022

Footage shows the men being dragged off the Mall by police after they managed to run in front of the marching band as celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee began.

Following the incident, the activist group tweeted: “Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed.

“This summer, we’re taking bigger action against the Dairy industry than ever before, and we need you.”

BREAKING: Animal Rebels disrupt the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations demanding that Royal Land is Reclaimed. This summer, we’re taking bigger action against the Dairy industry than ever before, and we need you! Join our #PlantBasedFuture talk this Friday! Link in our Bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/7X9rxXqVOa — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) June 2, 2022

Animal Rebellion describes itself as “a mass volunteer movement using nonviolent civil disobedience to help the transition to a plant-based food system.”

Beau King Houston, an activist for Animal Rebellion, told the Metro: “The royal family has had decades to lead the way on a just transition to plant-based farming and has failed to do so. This transition is common sense and simple, we all win.

“76% of currently farmed land could be rewilded and absorb carbon from the atmosphere. This would restore nature, spare billions of animals, and present a solution to the climate emergency, all in one act.”

Earlier, well-wishers from all over the world have taken to social media on Thursday, June 2 to pay tribute to The Queen as she celebrates her platinum jubilee, while thousands of fans of the 96-year-old lined the London streets.

