Naked man found ringing church bells in Huelva town of Cartaya

By Chris King • 05 June 2022 • 3:47

Image of San Pedro church in Cartaya. Credit: Google maps - Antonio Ocaña Palomino

Local Police officers in the Huelva town of Cartaya had to confront a naked man found ringing the church bells.

The Local Police of Cartaya in Huelva province carried out one of their more unusual tasks last Thursday, June 2. They were called upon by the local priest to attend to a totally naked man who he had found ringing the church bells of San Pedro, in the town centre.

According to police sources and reported on Twitter by Huelva Costa, the incident occurred on the morning of last Thursday. The priest heard the bells of the church tower ringing at an inappropriate hour for no reason, so he decided to go climb up to the bell tower and investigate.

Upon reaching the top, he found a man standing in the bell tower completely naked, apart from several branches of rosemary on his head, and holding a candle. He immediately alerted the police, whose headquarters are located near the church.

Once at the scene of the incident, the officers confronted the man – said to be a middle-aged resident of the town – and covered him with a blanket. He did not resist and was taken to Cartaya health centre. He was subsequently moved to a hospital in Huelva capital for medical evaluation.

