Covid numbers for the Valencian Community on Tuesday, June 7

By Chris King • 07 June 2022 • 18:50

Image of coronavirus cell. Credit: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash

The Ministry of Health has published the Covid numbers for the Valencian Community on Tuesday, June 7.

 

The Ministry of Health has today, Tuesday, June 7, published its twice-weekly Covid numbers for the Valencian Community. This report from GVA Sanitat is compiled using data provided by the health authorities in each province.

A total of 3,019 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by PCR test or antigen tests since the last update on Friday, June 3. The new cases by province are 391 in Castellon (177,352 in total), 993 in Alicante (495,756 in total), and 1,635 in Valencia (772,317 in total).

Of these, 1,471 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 219 from Castellon, 531 from Alicante, and 721 from Valencia, according to levante-emv.com.

Valencian hospitals currently have 625 people admitted, with 33 of them in the ICU: 118 in the province of Castellon, 1 in the ICU; 187 in the province of Alicante, 13 of them in the ICU; and 320 in the province of Valencia, 19 in the ICU.

Another 12 deaths from Covid-19 have been added since the last update, with a date of death in the last 7 days. They are 8 women, between 69 and 95 years old, and 4 men, between 68 and 87 years old.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in the Valencian Community amounts to 9,445: 1,105 in the province of Castellon, 3,589 in Alicante. and 4,751 in Valencia.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

