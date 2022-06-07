By Chris King • 07 June 2022 • 18:50

Image of coronavirus cell. Credit: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash

The Ministry of Health has published the Covid numbers for the Valencian Community on Tuesday, June 7.

The Ministry of Health has today, Tuesday, June 7, published its twice-weekly Covid numbers for the Valencian Community. This report from GVA Sanitat is compiled using data provided by the health authorities in each province.

A total of 3,019 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by PCR test or antigen tests since the last update on Friday, June 3. The new cases by province are 391 in Castellon (177,352 in total), 993 in Alicante (495,756 in total), and 1,635 in Valencia (772,317 in total).