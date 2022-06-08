By Laura Kemp • 08 June 2022 • 13:05

Euro Weekly News reader comments on the Queen's Jubilee celebrations. Credit Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Dear Euro Weekly,

This week of Jubilee celebrations, our Queen has shown us to have faith, be humble and love and support your family

On the anniversary of Prince Philip’s passing, she had her son Andrew escort her to her seat. The world may not forgive him, but the Queen as another has.

It must have hurt her when Harry decided he was not going to be a working Royal and leaving the country. But the Queen wanted him and his family for this celebration, and I am sure enjoyed seeing Lily and Archie.

Let us all then, follow her example, and not Leapy Lee.

Regards

S A