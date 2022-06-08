By Laura Kemp • 08 June 2022 • 13:05
Euro Weekly News reader comments on the Queen's Jubilee celebrations. Credit Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
Dear Euro Weekly,
This week of Jubilee celebrations, our Queen has shown us to have faith, be humble and love and support your family
On the anniversary of Prince Philip’s passing, she had her son Andrew escort her to her seat. The world may not forgive him, but the Queen as another has.
It must have hurt her when Harry decided he was not going to be a working Royal and leaving the country. But the Queen wanted him and his family for this celebration, and I am sure enjoyed seeing Lily and Archie.
Let us all then, follow her example, and not Leapy Lee.
Regards
S A
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.