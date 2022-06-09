UPDATE: Schools in Benahavis closed due to wildfire in Malaga's Sierra Bermeja mountains Close
By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 16:12

BREAKING NEWS: Olivia Valere owner of iconic Marbella club dies aged 76 Credit: Twitter @ValereOlivia

Businesswoman Olivia Valere, known as the Queen of nightlife for more than four decades, with clubs in Paris and Marbella, has reportedly died after a battle with stomach cancer.

Olivia Valere reportedly died at 76 years of age, at her home in Paris, on Wednesday, June 8.

Tributes to the “Queen of  nightlife” have started to appear on social media.

“We are informed that Olivia Valere, businesswoman icon of #marbella has passed away… DEP Olivia and our condolences to the family… 🙏🙏🙏🙏,” read one tweet, posted alongside a picture of the French businesswoman.

Credit: Twitter @MNcomunicacion

“Olivia Valere, the queen of the night in Marbella, the queen of the discotheques, has just died… a couple of months ago I saw her for the last time… she was already ill, a pity. A Myth of Spain and Andalucia has died.
Rest in Peace Olivia,” read another tweet.

Credit: Twitter @BlackStarHigh

Olivia Valere opened her first discotheque in Paris, in 1981, at a time when few women were involved in such ventures, turning her into a strong and independent business icon for women worldwide.

She opened the iconic  “Olivia Valere Club” in Marbella, Malaga, Spain in 1984, after a birthday trip to the Costa del Sol ended with her “falling in love with Marbella”. She also owned other clubs in locations as varied as Morocco, Argentina and Lebanon.

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

