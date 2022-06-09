By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 16:12

BREAKING NEWS: Olivia Valere owner of iconic Marbella club dies aged 76 Credit: Twitter @ValereOlivia

Businesswoman Olivia Valere, known as the Queen of nightlife for more than four decades, with clubs in Paris and Marbella, has reportedly died after a battle with stomach cancer.

Olivia Valere reportedly died at 76 years of age, at her home in Paris, on Wednesday, June 8.

Tributes to the “Queen of nightlife” have started to appear on social media.

“We are informed that Olivia Valere, businesswoman icon of #marbella has passed away… DEP Olivia and our condolences to the family… 🙏🙏🙏🙏,” read one tweet, posted alongside a picture of the French businesswoman.

Nos informan que ha fallecido Olivia Valere, empresaria icono de #marbella … DEP Olivia y nuestras condolencias a la familia… 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jk0H19yEBj — MN COMUNICACIÓN (@MNcomunicacion) June 9, 2022

Credit: Twitter @MNcomunicacion

“Olivia Valere, the queen of the night in Marbella, the queen of the discotheques, has just died… a couple of months ago I saw her for the last time… she was already ill, a pity. A Myth of Spain and Andalucia has died.

Rest in Peace Olivia,” read another tweet.

Acaba de Morir Olivia Valere, la reina de la noche en Marbella, la reina de las discotecas.. hace un par de meses que la vi por última vez.. estando ya malita, una pena. Se muere un Mito de España y de Andalucia.

Descansa en Paz Olivia. — BlackStar (@BlackStarHigh) June 9, 2022

Credit: Twitter @BlackStarHigh

Olivia Valere opened her first discotheque in Paris, in 1981, at a time when few women were involved in such ventures, turning her into a strong and independent business icon for women worldwide.

She opened the iconic “Olivia Valere Club” in Marbella, Malaga, Spain in 1984, after a birthday trip to the Costa del Sol ended with her “falling in love with Marbella”. She also owned other clubs in locations as varied as Morocco, Argentina and Lebanon.

