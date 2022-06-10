By Tamsin Brown • 10 June 2022 • 16:26

Soothe and hydrate irritated skin with these post-beach face masks.

Now that summer is here, your skin needs extra care, especially if you enjoy going to the beach. Soothe your skin in the evening with one of these calming face masks.

Do you have dry skin after a day spent at the beach? The sun, salt, and sand can make your skin look dry, dull and irritated. Try one of these all-natural post-beach face masks to give your skin the nutrients it needs to recover.

Avocado and egg mask

If you come home from the beach with a dry, dull face, your skin needs extra help rehydrating. For a moisturising face mask, mash some avocado into a paste with a fork. Then add an egg yolk with a splash of olive oil. Mix well, apply to your face and leave for 15 minutes.

Chocolate mask

Chocolate is an ideal ingredient for deeply moisturising the dermis and combating dryness caused by sun exposure. Melt a bar of pure, unsweetened chocolate and add two tablespoons of olive oil or almond oil. Wait for the mixture to cool, then apply it to your face and wait 20 minutes.

Aloe vera mask

Aloe vera has numerous benefits for the skin. For a moisturising and refreshing face mask, mix a quarter of a glass of milk, half a glass of honey and some aloe vera gel in a bowl until you get a smooth paste. Then simply apply it to your face and leave for 15 minutes.

Other skincare

To protect your skin over the summer, there are some other things you will need to do. You should exfoliate twice a week to remove dead skin cells, drink plenty of water for extra hydration and always use sun protection.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.