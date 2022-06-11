The PAWS-PATAS shelter in Los Gallardos (Almeria) urgently needs more volunteers!

By Linda Hall • 11 June 2022 • 11:26

PAWS-PATAS: Kittens at the Los Gallardos shelter ask for more volunteers Photo credit: PAWS-PATAS

GROUNDFORCE 2022 at the Los Gallardos PAWS-PATAS shelter on May 14 was a resounding success.

“Around 25 people turned out to help clean up the shelter and cut back overgrown trees and bushes following the toll taken by the terrible winter and floods,” said PAWS-PATAS president Christine Knox

“Without the help of these kind-hearted and generous people, our shelter would still be in a terrible state, and I want to say thank you to everyone who came along that day.”

Christine explained that Covid and last winter had a shocking effect on the volunteering help which the shelter has usually received to keep the shelter’s dogs and cats safe and cared for.

As a result, there has been little time or opportunity for maintenance work.

“PAWS-PATAS are currently desperate for more volunteers, as well as people to help with dog-walking, fostering, maintenance, transport and much more,” Christine said.

“Without you we can’t keep the shelter running. If you love animals as much as we do, please join us and make a huge difference!”

A volunteer application form is available on the www.paws-patas.org/volunteering/ website.

“Even if you can only spare a couple of hours a week, we’d love to welcome you to Team PAWS-PATAS,” she added.

