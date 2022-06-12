Ghislaine Maxwell could request to serve the bulk of her sentence in a UK prison

By Chris King • 12 June 2022 • 2:26

Image of Ghislaine Maxwell. Credit: Wikipedia - By Ghislaine Maxwell - I. Maxwell, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=94071617

It has been claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell will request to be transferred to the UK to serve the bulk of her prison sentence.

Ghislaine Maxwell is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28. According to The Mail on Sunday, the former socialite – facing up to 55 years in prison – is going to ask for the bulk of her sentence to be spent in a British prison.

After being convicted of child sex trafficking – irrelevant of the sentence handed down later this month – the 60-year-old will have to spend the first three years in an American prison, under US law. Once this period is finished, Maxwell is entitled to request her transfer to the United Kingdom, where she would be closer to her family members.

A source reportedly told the Mail on Sunday: ‘Ghislaine will apply to serve out the remainder of her sentence, whatever that may be, in the UK as soon as she is able. She wants to be in the UK to be closer to her family so she can have family visits”.

‘The prisons in Britain are far superior to those in the US, and the Brits treat prisoners more humanely. The American system is a disgrace. If she has to spend time in prison she would rather do it in the UK, where people are treated fairly and with a measure of decency’, they added.

Maxwell, the daughter of shamed newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell, has regularly complained of being kept in what she describes as ‘inhumane conditions’.

She was initially kept in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York after her arrest in July 2020. as she was deemed a suicide risk. In May, she was transferred to another part of the facility that she shares with 40 inmates.

