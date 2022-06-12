By Anna Ellis • 12 June 2022 • 7:43
Queen becomes world´s second longest reigning monarch in modern history. Image: CC/Presidencia de la República Mexicana
In June, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, making her the UK´s longest serving monarch.
The event was marked with street parties, parades and concerts across the UK.
Afterwards, the Queen wrote to the nation thanking it for its support.
In her letter, she said: “When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow.
“It really is a first.
“But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.”
