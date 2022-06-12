Runaway IS bride Shamima Begum allegedly living in fear of being executed Close
Queen becomes world´s second longest reigning monarch in modern history

By Anna Ellis • 12 June 2022 • 7:43

Queen becomes world´s second longest reigning monarch in modern history. Image: CC/Presidencia de la República Mexicana

THE QUEEN has become the second longest reigning monarch in modern history after overtaking Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years and 126 days until 2016.

 
At 96, the Queen is still behind France´s Louis XIV, however, to become the longest reigning monarch in modern history.  The king reigned for 72 years from 1643 to 1715.
 

In June, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, making her the UK´s longest serving monarch.

The event was marked with street parties, parades and concerts across the UK.  

Afterwards, the Queen wrote to the nation thanking it for its support.

In her letter, she said: “When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow.

“It really is a first.

“But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.”

