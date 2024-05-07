News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 May 2024 • 18:18

Image: Shutterstock/Lordn

TV Spot

THE Spanish TV station Cuatro will visit Comares on May 22 with the program ‘Volando Voy’ (I Go Flying) with the renowned TV presenter Jesus Calleja. He will be walking through the streets of Comares interviewing the residents. Watch out for his helicopter!

No Ads

THE local council in Rincon de la Victoria organised a cleaning campaign focused on removing all the unauthorised publicity posters and stickers throughout the town. They began at the end of April and have already removed around 50 per cent.

Walking Tour

MADINAT Balish in conjunction with the Velez-Malaga town hall is hosting a theatricalised walking tour in English in Velez-Malaga on Sunday, May 19 at 10 am. They will set off from Plaza de la Constitucion. If you are interested contact sharqandalus@gmail.com / 0034 628665670.

Pub Quiz

BAR Colibri in Torre del Mar is hosting a pub quiz on May 19 at 2 pm. Test your general knowledge and enjoy a fun afternoon. To register your team contact them on 0034 638 128 201.

New Fire Station

THE Málaga Provincial Government has greenlit the construction of a new fire station in Rincón de la Victoria with a budget of €4,356,000. This initiative aims to bolster emergency response capabilities in the area.

President Francisco Salado highlighted that the new fire station will host the central offices of the Málaga Provincial Fire Consortium (CPB), currently operating from the capital, consolidating administrative and technical control in one location. It will also establish an Emergency Coordination Centre manned by 10 operators overseeing the 14 remaining fire stations, serving 700,000 people across 97 towns.

The building will be situated on a 5,700-square-metre plot on Calle Sierra de Ronda. The new fire station will require additional staff from 15 to 20 firefighters, along with additional vehicles and equipment. This venture complements ongoing projects, including new fire stations in Antequera and Álora-Pizarra.

Road Royalty

THE most expensive motorbikes in the world come from Velez-Malaga! Renowned for his exceptional craftsmanship, has made a name for himself in the world of motorcycle customisation. Hailing from Vélez-Málaga, Alí has now set his sights on the opulent landscape of the Middle East, where his bespoke Harley-Davidsons are finding a new home among fans of luxury and exclusivity.

With prices ranging from €50,000 to €200,000, Alí’s creations are not merely motorcycles; they are expressions of style and personality, meticulously crafted to perfection. The move to countries like Dubai, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia has been fuelled by Alí’s international acclaim, attracting clients from Europe and beyond, including royalty and industry magnates.

By tapping into the affluent market of the Middle East, he not only gains prestigious clients but also enhances his reputation as one of the world’s foremost motorcycle customizers. His international recognition also shines a spotlight on the local community of Velez-Malaga.

