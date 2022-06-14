Five youths arrested in Malaga suspected of six violent robberies of VTC drivers

By Chris King • 14 June 2022 • 4:27

Image of National Police officer entering his vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional

A spate of six violent robberies carried out on VTC drivers in Malaga has resulted in the arrest of five young people.

As reported by the National Police in a statement on Monday, June 13, five young people between the ages of 17 and 19 were arrested in the city of Malaga for allegedly assaulting persons in charge of chauffeur-driven transport vehicles (VTC).

The police investigations indicated that the young people requested help from third parties to contract the service. They verified the contracted route and, once at their destination, intimidated the drivers with knives, a taser gun or performed the ‘mataleon technique, which is a form of strangulation.

An investigation began as the result of several robberies with violence and intimidation committed against VTC drivers, which occurred during the early hours of last weekend, as reported by malagahoy.es.

These young people allegedly asked third parties to contract the service through an application, thus avoiding their data from appearing, or they registered in it with fictitious or supplanted data.

Upon arrival at their destination, the riders intimidated the drivers in order to steal their takings, along with any valuables that the drivers were carrying on their person.

Police officers arrested five young people as the alleged perpetrators of the crimes of robbery with violence or intimidation, theft, and belonging to a criminal group. They clarified six thefts, in which the criminals obtained a loot of €2,911.97. The detainees were placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction No2 of Malaga.

