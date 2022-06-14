Torremolinos to host the EMDE Games with nearly 2,700 athletes competing

By Chris King • 14 June 2022 • 18:01

Image of the EMDE Games presentation in Torremolinos. Credit: [email protected]_On

Nearly 2,700 athletes from across Spain will participate in the 19th edition of the EMDE Games in the Malaga town of Torremolinos.

As announced by Torremolinos Town Hall today, Tuesday, June 14, early 2,700 athletes from all over the country will compete starting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 15, in the Malaga town of Torremolinos.

Once again, they will host the EMDE National School Games, a competition that was been presented today by Ramon Alcaide, the Councillor for Sports, together with Javier Esteban, the director of the EMDE Games, and Manuel Garcia, the EMDE communication manager.

After two years of hiatus as a result of the pandemic, the town will host a new edition of this national tournament from June 15 to 29. This marks 19 consecutive years hosting this important sporting event.

“It is a joy for Torremolinos that the EMDE Games can be held from tomorrow in Torremolinos with nearly 2,700 athletes from different provinces of the Spanish geography”, said Ramon Alcaide.

“To the sporting level of a competition that hosts the best teams in the country, we must add the tourist repercussion of an event that attracts families and athletes from different parts of the national geography. Torremolinos is a town that opens its doors to any sporting discipline, and we are delighted and proud to host this type of event in the city” Alcaide added.

The Natali Affiliated by Fergus hotel will host the nearly 3,000 competitors who will pass through Torremolinos for a fortnight, as well as the referees and organisation staff.

Javier Esteban added: “The participation data is overwhelming, we have exceeded the historical numerical participation of players and for us, it is an illusion to return. For the kids and schools that participate in EMDE, it is Torremolinos”.

Manuel Garcia stressed: “Great pride comes from breaking the historical participation record after everything that has happened with the pandemic. We are very happy with the response from schools and families”.

175 teams, from 11 provinces throughout the country will compete in the three categories that are established, juvenile, infant, and cadet. Madrid, Sevilla, Malaga, Tenerife, Las Palmas, Cordoba, Valladolid, Ciudad Real, Leon, Huelva. and Badajoz will all be represented.

The first to start the competition will be the youngest, from June 15 to 19, with about 900 participants. Next, it will be the turn of those aged from 19 to 24, and finally, the cadets will be in Torremolinos from June 24 to 29.

Disciplines will include basketball (male and female), futsal (male, female and mixed), football 7 (male and mixed), football 11 (male), and volleyball (female and mixed).

