Dénia hosts the Spanish Billiards Championships

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 June 2022 • 23:40

Billiards - Image cc/Darbeth

Dénia is playing host to the Spanish Billiards Championships that will take place at the Mon Blau.

The competition which is being held under the auspices of the Royal Spanish Billiard Association will see the top women billiards players and the top seniors in action.

Spanish Women’s Billiards Pool Championship

To be held on June 17, 18 and 19 the competition is the eighteenth time is being held and will involve 8, 9 and 10 ball billiards.

Spanish Championship Super Senior Pool Billiards

The super senior competition will take place on June 24, 25 and 26 at Mon Blau and will also involve 8, 9 and 10 ball billiards.

Where:

The Mon Blau is in Carrer Carlos Sentí, 13, 03700 Dénia,

Billiards isn’t the most popular sport in Spain but holding the national championships is still a big issue for Dénia, and for those who have ever played the game a great night out.

More details can be obtained from Mon Blau on 966 43 50 33 or by visiting the federation website http://rfeb.org/.

