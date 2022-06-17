By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 14:58

University of Almeria experts seek to improve multilingualism in higher education Credit: Twitter @ualmeria

Experts from the University of Almeria held a two-day conference in an attempt to improve multilingualism in higher education.

The University of Almeria hosted the III Symposium of the ICLHE Spain Regional Group, which combined lectures, round tables and communications under the theme ‘Different perspectives on the sustainability of ICLHE in Spanish higher education’.

The III Symposium of the Regional Group ICLHE Spain came to an end on Thursday, June, 16 after two days, held at the campus of the University of Almeria, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

The conference, which brought together fifty experts, combined two plenary lectures, a round table and papers presented by teachers, both language and content, teacher trainers and researchers. There was also a space dedicated to doctoral students.

The Symposium was coordinated by María del Mar Sánchez, lecturer in the Department of Philology at the UAL.

María del Mar Sánchez highlighted the success of this edition of the Symposium stating:

“About 80 percent of ICLHE’s associates have come to Almería, being the first time that we have met in person after the pandemic.”

“It has also been a success in terms of interventions, plenary papers, communications and the round table that took place this morning, from which we took away important ideas for improvement to implement at the level of language policy and multilingualism in higher education, both in the UAL and in the rest of Spanish universities”.

Emma Dafouz, president of ICLHE Spain and professor at the Complutense University of Madrid, stated:

“There is still work to be done, such as establishing a solid structure to help support this plan for the internationalisation of languages, structures that allow for continuity over time, avoiding any setbacks that may occur of any kind”

