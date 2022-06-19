Kate Bush is running up the charts thanks to Stranger Things

By Annie Dabb • 19 June 2022 • 16:37
Kate Bush: Axel - Flickr
Originally released in 1985, the song has reappeared on the spotify playlists of a younger generation, many of whom are hearing Kate Bush for the first time, and replaced Harry Styles’ single ‘As It Was’ at number 1.
It occupies the same position on Norwegian, Swedish, Australian, Swiss, Austrian and Danish charts, and has climbed to the top 10 in the US. Currently, it is the most-streamed song in the world, with more than 57 million global plays last week, as reported by bbc.co.uk
The 63 year old singer, only 19 years old when she first topped the charts with her debut single ‘Wuthering Heights’, has admitted feeling ‘really moved by it all”. The 44 year gap since Bush’s last UK number 1 has broken records as the longest time for a song to reach number one in history. Bush claims to be “overwhelmed by the scale of affection” for her song.
‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)’ is track number 1 on the 1985 album ‘Hounds of Love’. Yet, after so many years, “it still sounds like nothing that anyone else has ever done” states BBC 6 music’s Matt Everitt.
ITV News at Ten reporter summed this left-field music phenomenon up by saying, “great singer, great song, that’s all”.
