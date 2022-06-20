EU extends sanctions in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol

By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 12:03

EU extends sanctions in response to Russian annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol Credit: Creative Commons

The European Council has extended EU sanctions in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, by one year, as reported on Monday, June, 20.

The EU sanctions in response to Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, were first introduced in June 2014, including prohibitions that aimed to target the import of products from both Crimea and Sevastopol.

The EU sanctions will now last until June 23, 2023.

Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy stated, in his Declaration on behalf of the EU on 25 February 2022, eight years since the violent, illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, that “the EU does not recognise and continues to condemn the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula as a serious violation of international law.”

The EU also claims that it “remains steadfast in its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and dedicated to fully implementing its non-recognition policy.”

The European council also condemns Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine”, urging the nation to immediately stop its attack of the nation and its people.

It also aims to create a “peaceful, democratic and prosperous future” for Ukraine, while providing support for Ukraine to exercise its right to defend itself against Russia’s aggression.

