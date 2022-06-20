By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 June 2022 • 12:57

Fire erupts in an apartment block in Dénia

Firefighters were called to an apartment block in Dénia on June 20 after a fire broke out in a flat setting off alarms and alerting the emergency services.

The fire is understood to have broken out on the first floor of the apartment block according to denia.com at around 10 am on Monday morning.

The unnamed occupant of the apartment called the emergency services after the fire started in her kitchen in the building on Calle Turia on the southern side of the town.

Quick to the scene the fire fighters were able to extinguish the flames stopping them from spreading to other parts of the building.

Firefighters are understood to still be on the scene as they continue to secure the area and notify the surrounding apartments to evacuate the building while the smoke clears.

Three fire-fighting units rushed to the scene after the fire erupted in an apartment block in Dénia, accompanied by both national and local police units who helped to secure the area and warn neighbours to vacate their flats.

