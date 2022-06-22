Dutch fugitive arrested in the Malaga city of Marbella

By Chris King • 22 June 2022 • 1:43

Image of a national Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

National Police officers in the Malaga city of Marbella have arrested a 38-year-old Dutch fugitive.

As reported by the National Police this Tuesday, June 21, a 38-year-old fugitive wanted by the judicial authorities in his native Netherlands, has been arrested in the Malaga municipality of Marbella. The Dutch criminal was detained as he exited his home in the Costa del Sol resort.

A European Arrest and Surrender Order was in place against this wanted man after his alleged involvement in a clandestine drugs laboratory that had been discovered and destroyed by Dutch police in 2020, according to malagahoy.es.

He was also wanted in connection with suspected crimes of drug trafficking and money laundering after the Dutch authorities seized 209 kilograms of cocaine in the laboratory. A maximum prison sentence of eight years is possible for these acts and, according to the search, the detainee has been engaged since 2020, and this year, in drug trade and sales.

In a search carried out at the detainee’s address in Marbella, a luxury watch worth €200,000, and a high-end vehicle valued at €100,000 were seized. The arrested person and the instructed police report have been placed at the disposal of the Central Investigating Court No4 of the National High Court.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.