By Euro Weekly News Media • 23 June 2022 • 13:30

British TV from your home with Ultra Expat TV

ULTRA EXPAT TV offers a completely supported worldwide TV service, providing programmes from across the world in your home.

No matter what time of year, many people spend more of their time at home, sitting in front of the TV. Or when family and friends come to visit, many want to be able to offer them all the comforts of home, including TV.

And while local television is great, sometimes you just cannot beat British TV. But with international television so expensive, where do you go to watch all of your favourites?

Located in Playa Flamenca and Zoco markets, Ultra Expat TV are known for their high level of customer support and quality of service and can offer all the worldwide television you love at reasonable prices.

So if you want to get started watching all of your favourite British shows while in Spain, get in touch with Howard at Ultra Expat TV at [email protected] or on 711 004 970.

He is also available at Hamiltons Bakery Benijofar Tuesdays, Iceland supermarket San Javier Thursdays, Food & Co. supermarket Quesada on Fridays, Playa Flamenca market on Saturdays and at Zoco on Sundays from 9am to 2pm.