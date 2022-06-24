BREAKING NEWS: Russia’s Baltic Fleet’s start landing exercises in Kaliningrad region

By Joshua Manning • 24 June 2022 • 19:32

Russia's Baltic Fleet's start landing exercises in Kaliningrad region Credit: Russia's Baltic Fleet

Russia’s Baltic Fleet has started landing exercises in the Kaliningrad region, as confirmed by its official service on Friday, June 24.

Russia Baltic Fleet’s has commenced landing training exercises in Kaliningrad with soldiers from its reconnaissance units including Marine Corps and Marine Special Forces formations performing almost daily jumps in various parachute systems.

These include the Malva and Arbalet controlled parachute systems, as part of routine airborne training at one of the training ranges in the Kaliningrad Region.

The landing exercises are performed by servicemen in full combat gear from Mi-8 transport and combat helicopters from Russia’s naval aviation, at altitudes of about 800 metres both in daylight and in darkness.

In addition, after landing the reconnaissance personnel are reportedly improving their skills in capturing prisoners by conducting reconnaissance patrols, methods of disrupting enemy communications, use of modern GLONASS topographic control and navigation system.

The troops are also carrying out exercises from modified close-in reconnaissance stations and portable ground reconnaissance facilities.

Over the next week, troops of reconnaissance units will reportedly perform about 150 jumps with follow-up training and combat missions on the ground.

Parachute jumps are part of the mandatory training programme for marines and special forces units of Russia’s Baltic Fleet.

The news follows reports from June 20 that claimed that Russia’s Baltic Fleet was launching live-fire exercises in the Kaliningrad Region with an estimated 1,000 servicemen and over 100 units of military hardware taking part.

Russia’s Baltic Fleet was set to launch the alleged exercises following escalating tensions with Lithuania due to a blockade of Russian transit cargo.

