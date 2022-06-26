Catherine Wood be a great Director of Programme for Tate Modern

By Annie Dabb • 26 June 2022 • 16:48

Image - Tate Modern: Wikimedia

Due to start in August 2022, Catherine Wood will take on the role of Director of Programme at London art gallery Tate Modern. The position will involve overseeing exhibitions, displays, commissions, performance, film screenings and community projects, as announced by the Tate on Thursday 23rd June.

Having worked with the Tate for almost two decades and having been the gallery’s Senior Curator for International Art (Performance) for the last 7 years, Wood has expressed excitement about her new responsibilities. She said in a statement, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Frances Morris (Tate director), and our extraordinary team, to shape Tate Modern’s future programme”.

Wood is eager to encourage people to “think afresh about the role of art in the world” and to bring what she has learnt from artists and audiences to “help navigate this period of evolution in the museum”.

Before her career with the Tate, Wood worked at the Barbican Art Centre after having started her career as a curatorial assistant at the British Museum. She has published a book called ‘Performance in Contemporary Art’ about the institutionalisation of performance art and was central to the Uniqlo Tate Play series launched in 2021.

