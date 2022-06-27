BREAKING: Multiple casualties feared after Amtrak train derails near Kansas, Missouri

By Chris King • 27 June 2022 • 22:30

BREAKING: Multiple casualties feared as Amtrak train derails near Kansas, Missouri.

An Amtrak train has derailed near the Missouri city of Kansas with multiple casualties feared.

An Amtrak train has derailed close to the Missouri state city of Kansas this afternoon, Monday, June 27. No exact numbers have been reported yet but it is feared that there are multiple casualties as a result of the incident.

It was travelling en route from Chicago to Los Angeles when it came off the tracks near the city of Salisbury. Amtrak issued a statement on the incident. They revealed that the accident occurred at 1:42pm after Train 4 struck a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri. There were approximately 243 passengers on board the train.

One passenger who survived the accident decided to upload photographs he had taken as he perched on top of the overturned carriages. They were retweeted by a user @Kadingis, who wrote: ‘#Amtrak derailment somewhere in #Missouri. @NBCNews’.

Dax McDonald, a Twitter user @cloudmaroned, tweeted: ‘The train I was traveling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri’, accompanying his post with images of the incident.

Nylah Burton, a passenger travelling on another train that was affected by the derailment also tweeted: ‘An @Amtrak train just derailed in Kansas City (there are likely fatalities but they don’t know all the details) so I’m stuck in Albuquerque tonight because the train can’t go any further’.

The journalist revealed how passengers in her train had been told by an attendant that there were possibly some fatalities on the other train.

Passengers sit atop rail car after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Mendon, Missouri. Details: https://t.co/Des0V2T0dx pic.twitter.com/zRwEvOy1uK — ABC News (@ABC) June 27, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.