BREAKING: One dead and ten injured in Netherlands as terrifying tornado rips through Zierikzee

27 June 2022

One dead and ten injured in Netherlands as terrifying tornado rips through Zierikzee.

A tornado has hit the town of Zierikzee in the Netherlands, killing one person and injuring ten more.

Residents of Zierikzee, a town in the Netherlands, have experienced a terrifying tornado ripping through their area today, Monday, June 27. One person is reported to have died, and at least 10 more are injured.

An emergency was declared by the local safety board after roofs were blown off properties, and trees uprooted in the Dutch town. Ambulances were immediately deployed to the areas of Havenplein and Calandewg, along with the Fire Brigade, according to The Sun.

“Unfortunately, there was one fatality in the tornado. In addition, the first picture is about 10 more injured. Emergency services are still busy mapping out the total size”, said the Zeeland province safety authority in a statement.

They added: “The damage is considerable in several streets in Zierikzee. In addition to flying roof tiles and fallen trees, roofs have been blown off four houses”.

Tornados are a very rare occurrence in Holland, but images and videos uploaded onto social media by locals show the terrible extent of the damage caused by this freak weather phenomenon as the sky darkened. Debris was seen being thrown around by the force of the tornado, garden furniture flying about, and tiles being ripped from roofs.

People have been urged by the emergency services to stay indoors while they tackle the massive clean-up operation. Warnings have been issued about the possibility of roof tiles still coming loose, or branches falling from trees.

An assessment is being carried out by the police and firefighters to establish the full extent of today’s scary incident. Teams have been seen boarding up the gaping holes left in properties where windows and doors used to be.

While Zierikzee was being hit by the first tornado in thirty years to claim a life, other parts of the Netherlands suffered torrential rain as a front crossed the country.

