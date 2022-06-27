Calpe to celebrate LGTBIQ pride throughout July and beyond

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 June 2022 • 22:39

Calpe to celebrate LGTBIQ pride throughout July Image: James A. Molnar/ Unsplash

The Calpe Town Council is going all out to celebrate LGTBIQ Pride Day with a host of events that will take place in July.

The Ajuntament Vell will host an exhibition of the artist Dado Botta from July 4 to 31 entitled “Venimos del espacio exterior” (We come from outer space) and on July 7 there will be a screening of three award-winning short films from the Spanish Trans Film Festival.

The films are “Dawn” by Jake Graff, “Tras la piel” by Antonio Ufarte and “Trans” by Angel Puado.

The screening will be followed by a talk by trans activist and member of the association Entendemos LGTBI Lydia Na and lawyer Eloy Sarrió Santana. This programme has the collaboration of NosgusTrans, Entendemos, Benidorm Pride Cultural and the Association of Lesbians, Gays, Transsexuals and Bisexuals Marina Baixa.

A walkway has also been installed on the Arenal-Bol beach with the colours of the rainbow flag and the Casa Nova will display the colours of the LGTBIQ flag.

The events follow the adoption of a manifesto that was agreed upon by all the municipal political groups that highlight the need for administrations to ensure effective equality for all LGTBIQ groups and to curb the hate speeches that exist in society.

According to the Calpe Council, who will celebrate LGTBIQ pride throughout July, the events are just the beginning of a long-term campaign to bring about equality in the town.

