By Joshua Manning • 28 June 2022 • 11:56

Russia will consider a NATO attack on Crimea "a declaration of war" Credit: Creative Commons

Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has stated that any attack by NATO on Crimea, will be considered a declaration of war.

Dmitriy Medvedev, has said that Russia will consider any attack or attempt by NATO to take Crimea as a declaration of war, as reported by Russian media on Tuesday, June 28.

The Russian Deputy Chairman stated:

“For us, Crimea is part of Russia. And it is forever. Any attempt to encroach on Crimea is a declaration of war on our country.”

“If a country that is part of NATO does this, it is a conflict with the entire North Atlantic Alliance.”

He added that this would be a total “catastrophe” and potentially lead to “WWIII”

Medvedev also believes that Ukraine’s accession to NATO would pose more of a threat to Russia than the accession of Finland and Sweden.

According to him this is due to the unresolved territorial disputes Russia currently has with Ukraine.

The news comes after NATO’s Secretary General spoke on the difficulties in the current dialogue with Russia and its ongoing war with Ukraine, at NATO’s pre-conference meeting for the Madrid Summit of 2022.

Speaking on the future defence plans NATO’s Secretary General stated:

“At the Summit, we will strengthen our forward defences. We will enhance our battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance up to brigade-levels.”

“We will transform the NATO Response Force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000 we will also boost our ability to reinforce in crisis and conflict.”

