Rincon de la Victoria residents can obtain digital certificate from Town Hall

By Tamsin Brown • 29 June 2022 • 8:36

Rincon de la Victoria residents can obtain the digital certificate from the Town Hall. Image: Rincon Town Hall

The digital certificate, which is essential for so many procedures with public services such as the health service, can now be obtained from the Rincon Town Hall.

From Friday, July 1, the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall will offer its citizens a new service. Residents will be able to request a digital certificate (certificado digital) from the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre (FNMT), Spain’s Royal Mint. This certificate allows people to carry out numerous procedures involving public administration.

This service was previously only provided by the Tax Collector’s Office (Patronato de Recaudación) of the Provincial Council of Malaga, which has recently moved its offices to Calle José María Doblas. Now, people will be able to get their digital certificate from both places. This will make it easier to obtain and will reduce waiting times.

To apply for a digital certificate at the Town Hall, request a code from https://www.sede.fnmt.gob.es/certificados/persona-fisica/. Then make an appointment at the Town Hall on 952 40 23 00. Take the code provided by the FNMT (via email) and your ID card to the Town Hall. Once approved, you will be able to download the certificate from the same computer or device from which it was requested.

