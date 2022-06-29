WATCH: Ukraine show resourcefulness in their fight against Russia

Supporters were quick to praise with one commenting: “Thank you very much! Everything suitable for the destruction of the occupier is accepted with pleasure. Glory to Ukraine!”

The Defence Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook: “A new example of roaming points of control technique.”

“This is a headquarters vehicle with a staff harness MSH-PSh with external modules which have been adopted for defence”

One follower commented: “Congratulations on obtaining any type of equipment or vehicles that will help you have an advantage over the enemies of Slava Ukraine.”

Another said: “I cannot understand why our Army is not equipped with weapons!”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine constitutes the biggest threat to peace and security in Europe since the end of the Cold War.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.