Fishy Fishy – Hooked on fresh fish

By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 June 2022 • 17:51

Image - Fishy Fishy

CELEBRATING its 10th anniversary on Sunday July 10, award‐winning seafood restaurant Fishy Fishy has been serving fresh, quality food on Spain’s Costa Blanca for a decade and shows no signs of slowing down.



This British family‐run business in Moraira is renowned for its authentic fish and twice‐cooked home‐made chips‐ which has earned them a TripAdvisor Hall of Fame award for achieving a Certificate of Excellence ‐ while spoiling customers for choice with their chicken, pies, sausages, burgers and desserts.

“Our core ethos is simple; great food, served by amazing people in a fantastic location. It’s how it all began and how it will continue to stay,” stated owners Craig and Nicola.

“We would also like to give a big thanks to all of our loyal customers who got Fishy Fishy through the pandemic, to now see record numbers.

“Keep an eye out on our Facebook page for a special menu celebrating our 10th anniversary!”

Using the freshest fish from the north Atlantic, Fishy Fishy offers set menus for lunch, dinner and even for kids, while also providing takeaway boxes, perfect for a beach picnic, just a two‐minute walk away.

Serving ‘catch of the day’ fish in their special recipe of home‐made beer batter, accompanied by home‐made tartar sauce, the restaurant has something to offer for everyone, including vegetarians and those who require gluten‐free.

This highly‐rated seafood restaurant offers takeaways, indoor dining, a table on their lovely terrace or on their newly‐opened side terrace and has disabled access as well as generous opening hours from 12.30pm‐3pm and 5pm to 9pm Monday to Saturday, closing on Sundays.

From fantastic fresh fish and perfectly peeled chips to juicy burgers and homemade sauces, Fishy Fishy continues to deliver wonderful food to hungry expats in Spain, who leave the restaurant full, happy and ready to return again.