Homemade food at the vibrant La Cantina de Floor

By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 June 2022 • 16:55

The friendly team are ready to welcome you to the vibrant La Cantina de Floor

Are you looking for homemade food created with fresh products in Garrucha? Head to La Cantina de Floor where you will find a great variety of English, German, Continental and Spanish breakfasts as well as a large lunch and dinner menu.

When former geography teacher and now owner of La Cantina de Floor, Floor Rhebergen, headed over to Ibiza to work at her auntie’s bar, she loved it so much that she decided to open her own in Garrucha! With the help of her auntie, Floor and her husband Hugo built their own business idea that is now the vibrant and unique La Cantina de Floor.

La Cantina de Floor is different to other eateries in the area, everything is made fresh on-site and their loyal customer base are proof of this restaurant/bar’s popularity. Not only this, La Cantina de Floor are open seven days a week from 9am until 12am, meaning you can visit them for delicious food and drinks at any time of the day or evening!

With customers from all over Spain and different corners of the world including English, Dutch, German and Swedish, La Cantina de Floor is a lively and multicultural bar and eatery that has become a small but extremely popular jewel on the marina road in Garrucha.

If you’re looking for a fresh and healthy breakfast of avocados on toast, a fruity smoothie, something light for lunch like a wrap or club sandwich, a burger for dinner or even just a coffee and a sweet treat, La Cantina de Floor has something for everyone and for every occasion – including a weekly special. Or why not try their most popular dish, Bami/Nasi Goreng?

Sit outside on the terrace and enjoy a drink under the beautiful Mediterranean sun or escape the heat in their bright and airy interior, the friendly staff are waiting to welcome you!

Opening hours: 9am until 12am everyday

Address: La Cantina de Floor, Paseo del Malecon 16, 04630, Garrucha

Telephone: 950 132 757

