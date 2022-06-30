By Tamsin Brown • 30 June 2022 • 16:56

Regulations for EU digital COVID certificate prolonged by a year. Image: European Commission

The digital COVID certificate regulations established by the Council of the European Union have been extended for another year, although they may be repealed earlier.

On June 28, the Council of the European Union gave its green light to the extension of the regulations for the EU digital COVID certificate, which has played an important role in facilitating the free movement of people during the pandemic.

The regulations for the EU digital COVID certificate will be prolonged by one year, until June 30 2023. This will ensure that EU travellers and those from third countries connected to the system can continue to use their EU digital COVID certificate for travel within the Union where the certificates are required. If the health situation allows, the regulation can also be repealed earlier.

This extension also includes the clarification that vaccination certificates should reflect all doses administered, regardless of the member state where they were given; the possibility of issuing a certificate of recovery following an antigen test; the expansion of the range of antigen tests authorised to qualify for a COVID-19 certificate; and the possibility of allowing vaccination certificates to be issued to persons participating in clinical trials.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.