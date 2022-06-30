By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 June 2022 • 16:59

Image - Techpools

Swimming pools will always revert to a green swamp if not cared for, and nobody wants an unhealthy and unappealing swimming pool in the centre of prime real estate. A clear objective of a healthy swimming pool is to use a simple system combining economy with performance – and Techpools on the Northern Costa Blanca has the ideal system.

What is the basis for a healthy, attractive pool?

-Circulation – A target of a minimum of three times turnover per day

-Filtration – Biologically adapted media that traps fine particles and prevents bio film

-Disinfectant added in controlled values throughout the day

-PH adjustment added in controlled values matching effect of disinfectant

What are the component parts that Techpools use?

Variable speed circulation pump (V-S-P)

The V-S-P allows water circulation to meet the minimum three times volume demand at a controlled power consumption over a given time.

Being able to tune the pump to deliver the required turnover by running all day means the residual chemicals can reach all areas of the pool, preventing stagnation.

V-S-P’s programmed to run for the majority of the day at a reduced speed mean less noise and less stress on the plant room.

Filter Media

Traditional sand/glass filtration media grinds organic material down to the filtration specification of the media then spits out the ground down particles back into the pool – this is called biofilm. The biofilm then adds to the work required of the disinfectant chemical.

PureFlow media is 100 times lighter than glass media, trapping contaminants. It requires much less back washing, saving water loss and cost.

Chemical dispensing – Intellichems

Two dispensers are installed. One delivers liquid chlorine (Disinfectant) the other sulphuric acid (PH regulation). These programmable machines allow circulation demand and inject the correct value of chemical into the pool throughout the 18 hours of circulation made possible by the V-S-P.

Chlorine disinfectant demand is controlled by using liquid chlorine which does not contain additives therefore preventing over stabilisation, resulting in a very pleasant water quality. No bleaching, red eyes, blonde hair gone green, or tile grout stained.

The PH dispenser allows the water to remain balanced. The natural effect of chlorine oxidation results in off gassing of CO2 resulting in pH drifting upwards, which if left unchecked will unbalance the saturation index values. Intellichems does the work, so you do not have too.

In conclusion, a planned and considered strategy using controlled flow circulation, biologically designed filtration and chemical dispensing will result in a much better quality pool that is hygienic, safe, reliable, cost effective and aesthetically pleasing.

To find out more about Techpools and how they can improve your pool systems contact Simon on 659 999 044 or [email protected]