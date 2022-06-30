The philosophy of Maxim Confort: Maximum comfort in your home

By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 June 2022 • 17:27

Don’t compromise on style and design for comfort when you can have both

At Maxim Confort, the philosophy is clear and simple – to design and create more comfortable and functional spaces that meet the needs and requirements of their clients.

Feeling comfortable and content in our home is essential, and this is something that Maxim Confort understands deeply. Without compromising on design and style, Maxim Confort brings trendy furniture, cosy sofas and unique decoration to your home from reputable brands including Natuzzi, Moradillo, Stressless, Koo Internacional, Calligaris, Bonaldo, Cattelan, Theca, Flexlux, Cabinetry, Aleal and many more.

The brand was created in 1999 by Caterin Villalonga Gomila following six years of experience in a mattress franchise, with the intention and need to expand and offer a more diverse range of products and materials to Mallorcan customers. This wealth of knowledge that Caterin gained through working at the franchise was undoubtedly the foundation that provided the knowledge, passion and experience for developing her own brand – a Mallorcan brand…

With 22-years of experience in comprehensive interior design and decoration projects using a range of styles, materials and finishes, Maxim Confort can also assist with the renovation of offices and restaurants, with a logistical capacity to ship orders anywhere in Spain and internationally.

No matter what you need or desire, Maxim Confort offer a human and professional service that has made them a benchmark in this field. The team will discuss your project and create a comfortable and practical space that works for you and your lifestyle.

