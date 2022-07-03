By Anna Ellis • 03 July 2022 • 17:19

Stripped of titles but Prince Andrew still on Queen's staff. Lorna Roberts/Shutterstock.com

Despite the recent settlement Prince Andrew still holds a ceremonial role on the Queen’s staff it has been confirmed on Sunday, June 3.

The 62-year-old Duke of York is still listed as a personal aide-de-camp and Counsellor of State to HM The Queen the Mail has confirmed.

This comes after Prince Andrew was stripped of his military roles and royal patronages in January as the lawsuit loomed.

The role also appears after his name on Companies House and also appears in a list of appointments to the Queen in an official Ministry of Defence document.

The news comes just a week after we told you that Prince Andrew could be stripped of his Duke of York title under a proposed new law.

There is currently no mechanism for such a title to be removed, but Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, is seeking to address the gap in the law via her Removal of Titles Bill.

It aims to give the monarch new powers to remove titles or a committee of Parliament to determine that a title should be taken away.

Rachael Maskell said her constituents made it clear to her that they wanted the Duke of York’s title to be removed, particularly given York’s recognition as a Human Rights City.

Fresh calls for the Duke of York to lose his title follow the multi-million-pound out-of-court settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre earlier this year.

