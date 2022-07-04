By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 July 2022 • 21:31

Javea’s Àgora Actual Percussion Festival starts tomorrow July 5 Image - Agora Festival

Tuesday, July 5 sees the start of Javea’s Àgora Actual Percussion Festival which runs until July 9.

The fifth edition of a festival that revolves around the music of Iannis Xenakis, one of the great composers of the 20th century, who was born 100 years ago this year. The Romanian-born Greek-French avant-garde composer, music theorist, architect, performance director and engineer pioneered the use of mathematical models in music and was also an important influence on the development of electronic and computer music.

He integrated music with architecture, designing music for pre-existing spaces, and designing spaces to be integrated with specific music compositions and performances

The free concerts will take place every night Tuesday to Friday at the sports court of the CEIP Port (entrance on Avenida dels Furs).

Tuesday, July 5 – 10:30 pm the festival ‘Projecte SoXXI’

Wednesday, July 6 – 8.30 pm Neopercusión

Thursday, July 7 – 8.30 pm Projecte SoXXI.

Friday, July 8 – 8:30 pm Jorge Motos, Sisco Aparici, Fco. Santiago and Alejandro Fenollosa.

Saturday, July 9- 10:30 pm. the Synergein Project

The Festival has been organised by the Department of Culture and sponsored by the Institut Valencià de Cultura and the INAEM. It also has a training element to it, providing a forum for learning and debate performers, composers and percussion ensembles from Spain, France, United Kingdom, Norway, Germany, USA, Italy, Australia, Mexico, China, Portugal and Switzerland.

A firm favourite with locals, Javea’s Àgora Actual Percussion Festival brings a mix of classic and electronic works together in sea of sound that is not to be missed.

