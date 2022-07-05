BREAKING UPDATE: Ivan Fedotov hockey player for the Philadelphia Flyers detained in Russia for fake military ID

By Joshua Manning • 05 July 2022 • 14:50

BREAKING NEWS: Ivan Fedotov hockey player for the Philadelphia Flyers detained in Russia for fake military ID Credit: Asatur/Yesayants Shutterstock.com

Philadelphia Flyers hockey player Ivan Fedotov was detained in Russia’s St Petersburg, as reported on Friday July 1.

Update 2.50.pm (July 5) Philadelphia Flyers hockey player Ivan Fedotov could have been detained following the illegal purchase of a military ID.

According to a report by Russian news channel Baza, Fedotov’s arrest may be linked to a high-profile detention of former police officer Farit Samigullin in April.

Investigators claim that Samigullin had helped athletes avoid conscription to the Russian army for several years by preparing fake military ID cards for them.

During the police search Samigullin’s phone was inspected, providing the evidence of his correspondence with various athletes.

It was there that investigators allegedly came across correspondence related to Fedotov’s military record.

Ivan Fedotov reportedly wanted to buy a military ID before signing a contract with Russian hockey team CSKA, where the document was required.

Fedotov allegedly sent Samigullin money from account via a bank application to purchase the ID, which according to the preliminary version of the arrest, was indeed a fake.

Russian media sources have also claimed that the Russian government was aware that Fedotov’s military ID was fake, with it only becoming an issue when the player made it clear he was leaving Russia to play for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Original 4.22.pm (July 1) Ivan Fedotov, a hockey player for the Philadelphia Flyers has reportedly been detained in Russia, on Friday July 1, as reported by Russian media.

Fedotov who is under contract with the Philadelphia Flyers in the National Hockey League, has been detained over suspicions of “dodging the Russian Army.”

He is reportedly being taken to the Russian military registration and enlistment office.

Twenty-five-year-old Fedotov has played successfully in Moscow’s CSKA hockey club, winning the Gagarin Cup last season.

In April, Fedotov gave an interview in which he stated he would no longer be playing with CSKA instead continuing his career with the Philadelphia Flyers.

According to Fontanka.ru, the police department of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region received an official arrest request from the military prosecutor’s office that stated “there are sufficient grounds to consider Fedotov an army draft dodger.”

Fedotov is allegedly facing a potential violation of article 328 of the Criminal Code “evasion from military or alternative civilian service” for which he could face up to two years in prison.

The hockey player has also allegedly arbitrarily and illegally terminated his contract with Moscow’s CSKA hockey club with his choice to join the Philadelphia Flyers.

According to hockey sources on Twitter Moscow’s CSKA have since issued an official statement on the incident that read:

“We learned this information from Fontanka. We are sure that the competent authorities will sort out this situation.”

The news has already caused controversy on Twitter, with Brandon Sommermann, an editor for various Philadelphia sporting teams’ fan accounts tweeting:

“Have reached out to the Flyers for a comment on the Ivan Fedotov situation. Awaiting an answer back. When I get it, will pass it along. #BringItToBroad”

“Thought about this possibly being an issue back when Ivan Fedotov signed with the Flyers. To add more to it, was thinking more about it b/c Ivan Provorov, who normally goes home to Russia to train in offseason, did not do that this year. #BringItToBroad”

Bill Meltzer an official site contributor for the Philadelphia Flyers tweeted:

“Working on getting more information on the reported detainment of Ivan Fedotov in Russia for “draft dodging”. This is something that could affect a lot more than just the Flyers goalie prospect.”

The reports of the hockey player being detained come on the same day the government of Ukraine officially stopped visa-free travel for Russian citizens.

