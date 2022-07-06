Weather forecast for the community of Andalucia on Wednesday, July 6

By Chris King • 06 July 2022 • 4:16
Image of a cloudy blue sky.
Credit: c12/Shutterstock
According to the weather forecast predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, Wednesday, July 6, Andalucia will start the day with cloudy or almost clear skies. Intervals of medium and high clouds will prevail in the extreme east in the early hours.
In the western half and the Mediterranean coast, there will be intervals of low morning clouds and mist. Fog can not be ruled out, which could even continue into the afternoon along the coast.
Daytime cloudiness will remain in the interior, without ruling out showers in the eastern mountains. These could be occasionally accompanied by storms, more likely in the northeast regions of the community.
The eastern end of Andalucia can expect calimas. Minimum temperatures will decline, except in the western third, where they will rise slightly. Maximums will fall on the Mediterranean coast, but rise a little in the western third, with few changes in the rest. Winds will be light and variable throughout the autonomous community.
Maximum and minimum temperatures in Andalucia by province are predicted by AEMET to be as follows: Almeria – 28 and 22; Cadiz – 25 and 20; Cordoba – 37 and 19; Granada -36 and 19; Huelva – 30 and 17; Jaen – 35 and 20; Malaga – 27 and 22; Sevilla – 37 and 17.
___________________________________________________________
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
