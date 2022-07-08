Ensuring there is beach time for all in Carboneras (Almeria) this summer

By Linda Hall • 08 July 2022 • 22:41
JUNTA GRANT: Carboneras mayor with local councillors and Junta official
Photo credit: Carboneras town hall
Mayor Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez recently met Jose Luis Delgado, the regional government’s delegate to Almeria for Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, to discuss the initiative.
The town hall has now applied for €16,335 from the fund that the Junta makes available to those municipalities where the population soars at certain times of the year and, above all, during the summer.
Amerigo stressed that the town hall makes every effort to provide quality services during the high season.
“On this occasion,” the mayor said, “the municipal request focuses on ensuring that those with disabilities can enjoy their leisure time while establishing Carbonas as a tourist destination that has them specifically in mind.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
