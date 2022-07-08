Tour de France cyclist breaks his neck in horror collision with a fan

By Chris King • 08 July 2022 • 0:26

Image of riders from Team TotalEnergies. Credit: [email protected]

A horror collision with a fan puts Italian cyclist Daniel Oss out of the Tour de France with a broken neck.

It has been revealed today, Thursday, July 7, that a horror collision with a fan during a chaotic, accident-packed Stage 5 of the Tour de France yesterday, Wednesday, July 6, has resulted in Italian rider Daniel Oss having to retire from the race with a broken neck.

As the riders were en route from the city of Lille to Arenberg, on a third cobbled section out of 11, the 35-year-old TotalEnergies star ran into a spectator who decided to try and film the cyclists from close range as they sped past at high speed.

Oss was sent crashing to the ground, along with the spectator. Miraculously, the Italian managed to get back on his bike and complete the stage, as reported by The Sun.

Immediately after crossing the line, he was sent for a scan to check for injuries, and it was discovered that Oss had fractured a bone in his neck in the accident. “Additional examinations revealed a fracture of a cervical vertebra requiring immobilization for a few weeks. Daniel Oss is therefore forced to leave the Tour de France. The whole team wishes you a good recovery Daniel”, his @TeamTotalEnrg posted on Twitter.

Les examens complémentaires ont mis en évidence une fracture d’une vertèbre cervicale nécessitant une immobilisation pour quelques semaines. Daniel Oss est donc contraint de quitter le Tour de France… 😢 Toute l’équipe te souhaite un bon rétablissement Daniel ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jGh0D2HOo7 — Team TotalEnergies (@TeamTotalEnrg) July 6, 2022

Another incident had seen top rider Primoz Roglic suffer a nasty fall on the cobbles when he ran over one of the safety bales that somehow ended up in the road. He dislocated his shoulder in the tumble, but the Jumbo-Visma team member managed to actually pop it back into place and carry on with the stage.

Roglic told reporters after the end of the stage: “I then put my shoulder back in the socket myself. I couldn’t do that on the road, so I sat in the seat of a spectator. It worked there. I know from experience what to do in such a situation, but of course, it was not nice”.

“It was very difficult after my fall, but we still did everything we could. Now we first have to see how I can continue in this Tour”, the Slovenian star added.

___________________________________________________________

