Level 1 alert issued for the huge El Ronquillo forest fire in Sevilla province

By Chris King • 10 July 2022 • 21:24

Image of the forest fire burning in the El Ronquillo municipality of Sevilla.

A huge forest fire burning in the Sevillian municipality of El Ronquillo has been issued with a Level 1 alert.

As reported by Plan Infoca this afternoon, Sunday, July 10, around 110 firefighters are battling a huge forest fire that broke out in the Sevillian municipality of El Ronquillo. This has resulted in Susana Cayuelas, the Andalucian government representative in Sevilla, issuing a Level 1 alert of the Forest Fire Emergency Plan at 4:15pm.

🔴 La delegada del Gobierno de @JuntaSevilla @susanacay ha activado, a las 16.15 horas, el Nivel 1 de @Plan_INFOCA por #IFElRonquillo — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) July 10, 2022

In a statement from the 112 Andalucia Emergency Service, it indicated that the Level 1 alert is only put into operation when there is a danger to the general public or property.

🔴#IUFElRonquillo, Nivel 1 | Los medios Infoca se enfrentan a un incendio que discurre por un espacio con numerosas personas y viviendas dispersas y abundante combustible. El Objetivo es proteger a infraestructuras y urbanizaciones. A esto se enfrentan los #BomberosForestales pic.twitter.com/CDYn04oFN2 — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 10, 2022

The 112 reported receiving the first of around 50 calls from worried neighbours at 2pm. Eyewitnesses informed the operators of a forest fire near Phase II of the urbanisation of Los Lagos del Serrano.

Plan Infoca tweeted that there are currently nine helicopters tackling the blaze from above. This quota includes two semi-heavy, six heavy, and one Gremaf command. They are assisted by three cargo planes, an ACO (coordination plane), and two FOCA amphibious aircraft.

🔴#IUFElRonquillo | Incendio Interfase Urbano-Forestal

Medios aéreos (19): 2🚁semipesados, 2 Súper Puma, 4 Kamov, 7🛩️de carga en tierra, 1 avión de coordinación, 1 helicóptero de mando y 2 FOCA

Terrestres: GREMAF, UNASIF, 4 🚒, 1 UMMT, 1 maquinaria pesada, 1 UMIF y 115 efectivos — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 10, 2022

On the ground, firefighters are using a Gremaf, an Advanced Fire Analysis and Monitoring Unit (Unasif), four fire appliances, a Mobile Meteorology and Transmission Unit (UMMT), heavy machinery, a Forest Fire Medical Unit (UMIF), and the aforementioned 110 operatives.

Around 30 residents of the Lagos del Serrano urbanisation in the municipality of El Ronquillo have been evacuated as a precaution. Infoca has revealed that there are electricity cables inside the perimeter of the fire. For the time being, the wind speed is low, at around 10 to 12kph, but with occasional gusts of up to 30kph. Humidity is around 45 per cent.

As a result of the fire, the Guardia Civil has cut the road that connects El Ronquillo with Los Lagos del Serrano. There have been no reports yet of injury or damage to property.

🔴 #IFRonquillo | Las zonas de más actividad alternarán entre cabeza y flanco derecho por los cambios del viento, con velocidad de propagación. Existe una alta intensidad de combustible. ℹ METEO: viento 15 km/h. 21:00 h fuerza 15-25 km/h. Humedad relativa inferior al 45 %. pic.twitter.com/NaTP05qhxT — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 10, 2022

