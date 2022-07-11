By Matthew Roscoe • 11 July 2022 • 16:31

Heartbreak as former Barcelona star dies aged 21 while playing in US. Image: Barcelona Residency Academy

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Monday, July 11 after news broke that former Barcelona star Carter Payne died aged 21.

The ex-Barcelona star, who played for the Spanish giants’ Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona, was killed in a hit-and-run incident over the weekend, according to his current club Tormenta FC.

“South Georgia Tormenta FC are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Tormenta FC 2 defender Carter David Payne. Carter passed away today, July 9,” the club said.

“A member of Tormenta FC 2’s 2022 USL League Two team, Payne was a tremendous athlete, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed by everyone involved at the club.”

It added: “Carter was hospitalized at Memorial Health: Southeast Georgia Hospital after being involved in a vehicle, pedestrian accident in Statesboro, Georgia.

“Carter’s family, friends and the entirety of Tormenta Nation are grieving today.”

Tributes poured in from players, fans and clubs alike.

Barcelona Residency Academy said: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of one of our own, Barca alum, Carter Payne.

“Carter was an extraordinary brother, teammate, and student-athlete who will be sorely missed.

“We send our love and support to Carter’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time.”

Michigan Men’s Soccer wrote: “We are devastated to confirm the tragic loss of Carter Payne.

“We grieve the loss of our brother, teammate and extraordinary student-athlete.

“We extend our hearts and love to his family at this extremely tragic time.”

“RIP to Michigan Soccer’s Carter Payne. Carter was killed in a vehicle-pedestrian accident yesterday at just 21 years old. Tragic,” wrote another.

“Rest In Peace, Carter Payne. 😔🕊Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the @Tormenta_FC & @BarcaAcademyAZ organization,” wrote the Football Wonderkids Twitter account.

Former club SC de Sol said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of former SC de Sol player Carter Payne😢 Sending our love and support to Carter’s family & friends.”

Chattanooga Red Wolves wrote: “Our deepest condolences, sending our love from Chattanooga to David’s family and the entire Tormenta FC community.”

Tormenta FC revealed that they had created The Carter Payne Fund alongside The Ibis Foundation to accept donations on behalf of the Payne family.

“Payne, a Phoenix, Arizona, native, passed away on July 9, 2022, after being involved in a vehicle, pedestrian accident in Statesboro, Georgia. Payne was a member of the 2022 Tormenta FC 2 squad and a student-athlete at the University of Michigan,” the foundation notice read.

“Following the tragic loss of Tormenta FC 2 player Carter David Payne, The Ibis Foundation has created The Carter Payne Fund to accept donations on behalf of the Payne family.

“The Ibis Foundation will accept donations in memory of Carter, which will go to the family and to funding a new Carter Payne Scholarship, in which one TFC Academy player’s team and uniform fees will be covered each year, starting with the TFC Academy’s 2023 season.

“South Georgia Tormenta FC and The Ibis Foundation work together to promote the sport of soccer throughout South Georgia and the Low Country by providing resources and training opportunities to local youth at a significantly lower cost,” it concluded.

