Self-seeding plants could save your garden this summer

By Annie Dabb • 11 July 2022 • 9:58

Image - self-seeding plants: Jacob Lund/shutterstock

Lavishing love on your garden can be a laborious and expensive process, especially when a luscious garden takes up valuable time you need for nourishing yourself and your family, not just your outdoor area!

That means no more expensive trips to the garden centre for perfectly pruned petunias or hand-shaped hedgerows.

Instead, fill your garden with self-seeding plants which require minimal effort and knowledge from you. You can even swap seeds with other gardeners to create a gorgeous garden without breaking the bank.

Here are some self-seeding plant recommendations to get you started.

Hollyhocks (Alcea Rose)

These 3m tall spires of flowers come in pinks, whites, yellows and maroons. You’ll often find them blossoming in cottage-gardens around early summer and well into autumn.

Aquilegia vulgaris

Also known as granny’s bonnet, these flowers grow well in the shade and can reach about 90cm in height.

Eryngium

Bees love these herbaceous perennials, also known as sea holly, which love to bask in direct sun light. Coming in shades of blues and purples, they’ll look gorgeous in gravel gardens.

Meconopsis cambrica

These Welsh poppies are yellow or orange in colour and are perfect for planting beneath trees or taller shrubs as they don’t mind the shade.

Forget-me-nots

How could we forget these indigenous flowers, which come in pink, mauve or white and grow well in June weather.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.