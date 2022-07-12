Live – Patel decides not to stand in Tory leadership election

The other three candidates said to have reached the magic number of 20 supporters are Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat. The latter is however said to be saving his reserve votes for the next round in game of cat and mouse.

A statement released by Patel, who has yet to endorse a candidate said:

“I am grateful for the encouragement and support colleagues and party members have offered me in recent days in suggesting that I enter the contest for the leadership of the Conservative Party. I will not be putting my name forward for the ballot of MPs.

“As home secretary I have always put the security and safety of our country and the national interest first and my focus is to continue working to get more police on our streets, support our amazing security services to keep our country safe and control our borders.

“As a lifelong and committed Conservative, I will always make the case for freedom, enterprise and opportunity and work with colleagues to deliver these values in government. Like all Conservative MPs and party members, I will be listening to cases being put forward by the candidates standing for the leadership of the party and trust the contest will be conducted in a good spirit that brings our party together.”

With the home secretary backing out, the nine MPs who previously endorsed her candidacy will now be being courted by the other contenders.