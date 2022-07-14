BREAKING: Horror as school in Mykolaiv Ukraine is shelled by Russian forces

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 July 2022 • 10:10

RUSSIAN airstrikes blew up a school and destroyed several other buildings in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv in the early hours of Thursday, July 14.

Videos circulating on social media show a school being bombed and pictures show the devastation as the result of nine missile strikes from Russia on Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.

The head of the Mykolaiv regional state administration, Vitaly Kim said on messaging service Telegram that “on the morning of July 14, Mykolaiv was subjected to massive rocket fire.”

“According to preliminary information, nine missiles from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system were fired at the regional centre,” he said.

“Currently, it is known that there has been damage to two educational institutions, a transport infrastructure object and a hotel. One person was injured. First without victims. Detailed information is being clarified.”

Videos show the moment shelling hit the school in Mykolaiv.

⚡️The moment of the morning shelling of a school in Mykolaiv. pic.twitter.com/WDC0H7Pfy5 — Flash (@Flash43191300) July 14, 2022

While others show the destruction of a hotel in the centre of Mykolaiv.

The mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych also released pictures of the damage via Telegram.

“[Russian strike hit] the Mykolaiv Hotel. The building of the shopping and entertainment centre opposite was also damaged by the shock wave and debris. Utility workers are working on site. They have already cleared the road from debris and garbage for cars. Currently, the rest of the surrounding area is being cleaned,” he said.

Following the news of the devastation in Mykolaiv, Russian forces launched an attack on Vinnytsia, Ukraine.

Early reports suggested that two people had been killed and six had been wounded. A maternity hospital was also reported to have been struck.

