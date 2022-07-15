43 die in the first two days of Spain’s latest heat wave

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 July 2022 • 10:58

Heat wave Spain - Image krakenimages.com/shutterstock.com

Spain’s latest heat wave has caused at least 43 to die in the first two days according to figures released by the Carlos III Health Institute.

The figures released on Friday, July 15 and as reported by Telecinco, say that the number of recorded deaths on Sunday, July 10 and Monday, July 11 were 15 and 28 respectively.

Those numbers take the number who have died due to the heat according to the Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo) in June and July totalled 829 and 111 respectively, as of July 11.

With the heat wave continuing throughout the week, the Institute has warned these figures could be much higher when the latest figures are released.

In announcing the high level of deaths the Institute has repeated the need to take precautions by drinking plenty of water, avoiding direct sunlight, caffeinated drinks and alcoholic beverages.

The Institute’s Carolina Darias said: “Excessive heat can alter our vital functions when the body is unable to compensate for variations in body temperature and can cause problems such as sunstroke or heat stroke, or even aggravate existing previous pathologies.”

She added that you need to watch out for the symptoms, especially in the elderly, which include discomfort, dizziness, headaches, nausea and excessive sweating. With many not being able to afford air-conditioning, it is important to check that they take the necessary steps to remain cool.

These are all symptoms of heat stroke and if severe, help should be sought immediately or you could lose consciousness or even your life.

With successive heat waves set to continue throughout the summer more people could die, and at higher rates than the 43 experienced in the first two days of the latest bout.

