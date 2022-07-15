By Chris King • 15 July 2022 • 3:46
Image of a blue shark.
Credit: Wikipedia - Diego Delso CC BY-SA 4.0
Five beaches were closed off in the Barcelona municipalities of Sitges and Vilanova i la Geltru on the morning of Thursday, July 14. This action was taken due to the sighting of three sharks in the water near the shoreline. The red flags were raised to prohibit bathers from entering the sea.
In Vilanova, the Sant Gervasi beach was closed early in the morning due to the presence of two blue sharks. The lifeguards on duty carried out surveillance on jet skis, there were no more sightings, and by 10am the beach was declared safe once again. It is believed that the two creatures were of the blue shark species.
A few hours later, at around 1pm, what is thought to have been a shortfin mako shark was spotted less than 100 metres from the strip of Sitges beaches of Fragata, Ribera, Bassa Rodona, and Estanyol. They were immediately closed and the red flags were raised. By 3pm the yellow flags were flying once more.
Sources from the local Council detailed that a shortfin mako had already been sighted and filmed during the weekend on the Garraf coast by the Cetacean Association. This species of shark is not normally seen in this area of the Mediterranean Sea, where it is seriously threatened with extinction.
The presence of these sharks has not required the presence of Maritime Rescue officers at any time. The entity explained that these are two species of shark that do not attack people and, therefore, do not pose a danger to bathers. Although, the red flags were raised as a precautionary measure, as reported by 20minutos.
