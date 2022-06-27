Tarragona beach evacuated after two sharks spotted swimming near the shore

By Chris King • 27 June 2022 • 4:36
Image of a blue shark.
Credit: Wikipedia - Diego Delso CC BY-SA 4.0
As reported to Efe by Local Police sources, the Arenal beach in the Tarragona municipality of L’Hospitalet de l’Infant was evacuated on the afternoon of Sunday, June 26. This swift action was carried out due to the sighting of two sharks swimming in the sea, near the water’s edge.
The incident occurred at around midday, when the lifeguard in the area, along with some bathers, spotted two sharks in the water near the beach, so they notified the emergency services and the red flag was raised, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
