Safety first in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 May 2024 • 14:01

Video surveillance in Puerto Banus Photo: Flickr CC

The recent shootings in the area around Puerto Banús and Nueva Andalucía – six in just three months – have led to the convening of a Local Security Board at Marbella Town Hall where representatives of the Local, National and Guardia Civil Police have taken stock of the situation.

The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, described the meeting as “positive” and insisted that, although the figures for robberies and common crime have fallen in Marbella, “events such as shootings at times and places of concern for the population”, make it necessary to take measures.

One of the measures that the Town Hall itself will take to deal with them will be the addition of, “one hundred video surveillance cameras in the area around Puerto Banús”, and the commitment to, “a video surveillance device and number plate reader in the industrial estates of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella and Las Chapas”.

The recently announced ‘Marbella Plan’, will also involve a greater presence of National Police during the summer, “safety is our priority and this is demonstrated by our commitment to staffing, equipment and collaboration between administrations”, said Muñoz.