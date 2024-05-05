Malaga Airport v Gibraltar Airport

By John Smith •
There are effectively two airports on the Costa del Sol which serve the UK, Malaga and Gibraltar and there are pros and cons to both.
The distance from Estepona to Malaga Airport by car is 84km whilst to Gibraltar is 49km so from a point of view of distance and time taken for the journey, Gibraltar wins out for those in the west of the area.
The negative side to Gibraltar is it can take a long time to cross the border, Spanish taxis and other commercial vehicles are not allowed to enter with their passengers and if you drive your own car, there is no easy parking at the airport although there is a large car park on the Spanish side.
In addition, flights can be delayed due to Air Traffic Controller shortages and if the winds are too strong to allow take-off or landing, so passengers can be bussed to or from Malaga Airport due to diversions.
Malaga offers more flights to the rest of the world, has almost no problems with weather cancellations but for the elderly or disabled in particular, it is such a busy airport that the experience can be less than comfortable.
Gibraltar has so few flights and a small terminal which means it is far less hectic and has now invested in the procurement of new airside equipment.
You will still have to walk our of the terminal and across the tarmac but the new Aviramps consist of a series of ramps with low gradients that can be adjusted to any aircraft height, and provide obstacle-free access.
They have no steps and are designed to provide a very simple but efficient method of boarding passengers, which will greatly assist those with reduced mobility and families with young children.
All Gibair Ground Handling personnel have now completed an initial training and familiarisation course and the Aviramps are already in operation, so the choice is yours and it may become greater if and when the new border agreement is signed.
