Desperate Housewife in Marbella

05 May 2024
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria is moving with her family to Marbella and will do so in an impressive house of more than 500 square metres.
For several years, the actress and her husband have been looking at homes until they finally decided on a beautiful residence located in one of the best areas of Marbella, close to Puerto Banus.
The star of ‘Desperate Housewives’ has stayed on many occasions in the Costa del Sol including at the Villas of Aloha, an exclusive community in the area of Nueva Andalucia; in the Melía Don Pepe hotel and Puente Romano, and has participated in various events such as The Global Gift Gala.
The actress had already said in several interviews that she wanted to buy a house in Marbella as she felt it was her homeland. Now, Eva Longoria, who is in love with this Costa del Sol spot, has bought a spectacular house where she will live permanently.
The property she is moving into is a villa designed by one of the architects responsible for the development of Marbella, Melvin Villarroel, who was behind Puente Romano and the remodelling of the Marbella Club. The house has more than 500 square metres of built area and a surrounding garden with its own swimming pool and garden.
