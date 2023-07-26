Glittering Gala: Eva Longoria’s Global Gift Gala Triumphs In Marbella

By Betty Henderson • 26 July 2023 • 18:51

The Global Gift Gala is now a firmly established summer event in Marbella. Photo credit: Global Gift Foundation

EVA LONGORIA played hostess once again for her glitzy Global Gift Foundation charity gala, held on Monday, July 24 at Marbella’s luxury Don Pepe Gran Meliá hotel.

The Global Gift Gala, which celebrated its 11th anniversary, drew more than 40 famous faces and many more guests. The evening was organised to raise funds for Longoria’s philanthropic project, Casa Ángeles, which helps children with special needs.

Leading lady, Eva Longoria stunned on the gala’s red carpet in a slinky black gown. Despite a headache, she cheerfully posed for photos but didn’t give interviews.

Grammy-winner Miguel Bosé, who has been vocal about his own health struggles, accompanied her down the carpet.

The star-studded guest list provided a who’s who of Spanish celebrities. Gala guests included model Lidia Santos, soprano Angélica de la Riva, actor Iván Sánchez, and 2022’s Miss World Spain, Paula Pérez. Footballer Miguel Torres accompanied his famous wife Paula Echevarría for a glamorous date night.

Among others rolling up to the gala in their finery were actors Amaury Nolasco, and Brigitte Nielsen, famous presenter Luján Argüelles, and even real-life royalty like Princess Beatriz de Orleans.

Founder María Bravo said they had a packed house of 300 for the al fresco, pink-hued gala dinner. Ticket prices ranged from €500 to €1,000 per seat.

Global Sponsor Zazou Belounis of Nota Blu and Mamzel presided over the gala as host.

The soirée also has an added “Spanish touch” with performances by Bosé and the Gipsy Kings band, which even got Eva Longoria dancing on the tables!

A highlight was the gala’s auction, where a painting by architect Jaime Monge fetched a fabulous €25,000. A trip to Longoria’s Dubai charity gala next December also scored a staggering €18,000.

Longoria and Bravo gave impassioned speeches on compassion and empowering vulnerable youth through Casa Ángeles. Belounis was honored for his companies’ commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Miguel Bosé also received the Philanthropist Award for his humanitarian work over the years. Singer Leen Beat then wowed the crowd with her soulful performance.

The funds raised at the gala will provide therapeutic services for Casa Ángeles’ 1,000 children with special needs.

Familiar faces like Bosé and Nolasco return year after year to support the cause. “This has become a tradition!” exclaimed Nolasco.

Longtime guest Princess Beatriz also dubbed Marbella and the gala “unbeatable”!

Collaborating partners like Huda Beauty, Luxury Spain, and the Don Pepe Gran Meliá make the glitzy event possible year after year.

With its dazzling guest list, designer dresses, and mission of giving, Eva Longoria’s glamorous Marbella charity gala provided a trademark mix of luxury, fame, and charity.

Marbella’s Global Gift Gala showcased the star’s dedication to improving children’s lives in Spain and beyond.